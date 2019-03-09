Press Release: MLL reveals new branding

Dear Fans,

It is an honor and a privilege to serve you and the lacrosse community as the Commissioner of Major League Lacrosse. It is hard to believe that I recently passed my one-year anniversary in this role. In the past year I have been most impressed with the unyielding passion for MLL from our owners, partners, players and fans.

The passion around Major League Lacrosse is rooted in a deep and rich history. The blue and green shield has been worn by legends of our game, such as John Grant Jr., Casey Powell, Mark Millon, Michael Watson and Ryan Boyle. It is with paying homage to the past and an eye on the future, that Major League Lacrosse is proud to introduce a new moniker and branding.

In the summer of 2018, we undertook a comprehensive fan research project to better understand you, our fans. We sat with our players, partners and our teams to better understand our role in the game of lacrosse and where we can better position ourselves for the future. We have made great strides this past year in advancing our league by increasing our salary cap, expanding our schedule and increasing our roster size; but our work had only just begun.

Today we introduce our fast, aggressive, innovative, and player focused logo. The logo reflects the youthful, intense, and bold nature of our game. It features a fresh take on a red, white and blue color scheme by adding a silver gradient around the shield. And, most importantly, the shield centers around our players.

In the upcoming months MLL will present our players to you in a manner reflective of the unparalleled talent and passion they put forth on the field. We will feature magicians like Zach Currier, show stoppers like Colin Heacock and hype men like Nick Mariano.

The next class of Major League Lacrosse stars will be selected in the 2019 MLL Draft presented by Cascade this Saturday, March 9th at 7 p.m. For the first time in league history, we invite you to stream the game directly from our website www.majorleaguelacrosse.com.

Thank you for your support of Major League Lacrosse. We are extremely proud of the work our players put in on and off the field and the experience our teams offer to our fans. We hope that you will share in our excitement as we look forward to the start of the 2019 season on May 31.

Get Ready…..

Alexander Brown

Major League Lacrosse Commissioner