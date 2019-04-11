Press Release: PLL and adidas announce groundbreaking partnership

Global Sports Brand to Become Official Athletic Footwear & Apparel Outfitter for New Lacrosse League

LOS ANGELES / PORTLAND (April. 10, 2019) – The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced today a historic multi-year partnership in which adidas will become the official athletic footwear and apparel brand for the league ahead of its debut season later this year.

“adidas is demonstrating a powerful commitment to lacrosse – shaping our future and expanding the game’s global popularity,” says Mike Rabil, Chief Executive Officer of PLL. “This is a seismic event in the history of lacrosse. A first-of-its-kind partnership with adidas, the world’s leading apparel brand, will cultivate future generations of players and also provide the latest, most innovative products to PLL athletes.”

“As the Creator sports brand, we take pride in shaping the future of sport and providing an all-new stage to showcase one of the fastest growing team sports in North America,” said Jeff McGillis, VP of adidas U.S. Sports. “adidas has a ton of momentum and this new partnership provides a unique opportunity to introduce the sport of lacrosse to new fans, help empower the next of generation of creators and ultimately build lacrosse culture in the U.S.”

As the official sports brand of the PLL, adidas will design and manufacture all official on-field PLL apparel for players and coaches and athletes and staff will be outfitted with adidas adizero and FREAK cleats and athletic footwear. To kick off the inaugural season, adidas will also create brand activations at local tentpole experiences throughout the PLL’s inaugural season, including Opening Weekend, the All-Star Game and the League Championship. Additionally, adidas will host two PLL pop-up events at the brand’s flagship stores in both Santa Monica and Los Angeles.

“We’re always looking to create, innovate and challenge the status quo. A League built for the players, with a platform to gain exposure and grow the game in an unprecedented way will change the sport,” said Dan Near, Sr. Director adidas Lacrosse. “We have some game-changing concepts in the works and this collaboration provides a tremendous platform to build on our vision for the sport and showcase our commitment to innovate for the best athletes in the world.”