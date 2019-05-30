Press Release: PLL announces updated gameplay rules

LOS ANGELES (May 29, 2019) – Today, The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced its new rules as it heads into Opening Weekend at Gillette Stadium on June 1st and 2nd. These rules are designed to simplify and improve the overall comprehension of game play for fans, encourage a faster pace of play for players, and account for the evolution of athleticism and skill on-field.

THE FIELD

The playing field will be 100 yards in length, marking the first time in history that a professional field lacrosse playing surface will be less than 110 yards

The field will remain 60 yards wide

The Two-Point Arc will be 15 yards from the center of the goal-line

The substitution area will be marked with a box measuring 20 yards in length that is drawn alongside the bench sideline

“The PLL rules were formed after careful consideration and consultation with the game’s best players, organizational and governing body leaders, as well as our esteemed Lacrosse Advisory Board,” said Premier Lacrosse League Head of Lacrosse, Josh Sims. “Our goal is to showcase our athletes competing in the game they love in a fashion that is both thrilling to watch and easily understood. As with each of the decisions we make, we rely heavily on data — this time pulled from the last 10 years of gameplay at the high school, college, professional, and international levels. We’re pleased with where we’ve landed, and the product we witnessed at our inaugural training camp will elevate the experience for our players and fans.”

TIMING

The regulation time will be 48 minutes, comprised of four 12 minute quarters

There will be a 52 second shot clock

Each team is allowed 3 timeouts per game

Each team is allowed 1 challenge per half, with the ability to earn another if the first contested challenge is awarded

Overtime will be one period of 12 minutes, with no timeouts available, resulting in sudden-victory when the first goal is scored

FACEOFF