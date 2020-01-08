Press Release: PLL season to open at Gillette Stadium

LOS ANGELES, CA. (January 7, 2020) – The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced today that the league will open the 2020 regular season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

The PLL season will begin for the second consecutive year at Gillette Stadium with a primetime matchup under the lights on Friday, May 29th and will be followed by two games on Saturday, May 30th. PLL action is scheduled to return to Foxborough following a successful opening weekend in 2019 that was highlighted by two overtime games.

“We couldn’t think of a better location to begin our action-packed 2020 schedule,” says PLL Co-Founder and CEO Mike Rabil. “Last season, we saw a terrific turnout from fans looking to watch the best players in the world compete at the highest level. The stadium offers fans and players a first-class experience from the minute they walk into the venue, and we will look to take things to an even higher level this summer. Moreover, working closely with the Patriots organization was exceptional. They understand the seriousness of gameday operations and work at a rapid pace with their partners. This was a no brainer for us.”

The 2020 PLL season will take place over the course of fifteen weeks running from May to September of this year. For the second consecutive year, PLL games will be distributed via an exclusive media rights agreement with NBC Sports Group with action being shown through a combination of NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold, the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform. Remaining regular and postseason locations will be announced over the next several months.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Paul and Mike Rabil and the Premier Lacrosse League to once again host the league’s opening weekend at Gillette Stadium this summer,” said Kraft Group President-International Dan Kraft. “Following such an exciting and successful slate of games here last season, we look forward to welcoming the PLL back for another weekend. We strongly believe that Gillette Stadium is a top lacrosse venue in the country and we look forward to hosting another world-class event promoting the sport in such a large and passionate lacrosse region.”