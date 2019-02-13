Press Release: PLL secures Series A round of financing

LOS ANGELES (February 12, 2019) – Today, the Premier Lacrosse League (“PLL”) announced that it has closed an additional round of funding. The financing is led by investors J Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson, and return investor, The Raine Group. The capital from the growth round will be used to fund future league operations, team and player-focused original programming, and executive team expansion.

While the latest round of funding will certainly benefit the PLL, Michael Rabil, CEO and Co-Founder of the PLL, emphasized that the financing came as a result of increased interest following the league’s official announcement, and the ongoing desire to work alongside strategic investors. “We are excited to build upon an investment group that is aligned with our vision of bringing the sport of lacrosse into the mainstream and delivering a world-class product for our fans,” commented Michael Rabil. “This latest capital infusion will also provide the PLL with additional resources to ensure that our infrastructure is strong and stable far into the future.”

Co-lead investor, J Tsai Sports, is an owner of the San Diego Seals in the National Lacrosse League, a 49% owner of the Brooklyn Nets in the National Basketball Association, and owner of the New York Liberty in the Women’s National Basketball Association. “The PLL will take professional lacrosse to the next level, and J Tsai Sports is proud to support the vision of its founders and players,” said Joe Tsai. “Paul Rabil has done so much for lacrosse. From youth to college, he has inspired a generation of players to strive for the best and grow the sport.”

The PLL, which is co-founded by Michael Rabil and his brother Paul, the sport’s most high-profile player and personality, will revolutionize professional lacrosse through a touring model that will drive widespread exposure for the league by broadcasting all games with NBC Sports Group, and introducing fans to world-class players and teams at state-of-the-art venues.

Today, NBC Sports Group reported that it will increase the league’s presence on its NBC flagship network to three games, instead of the previously dedicated two programming windows.

“There is no better way to demonstrate our excitement and confidence in the PLL and its leadership team than by increasing our programming investment,” said Jon Miller, President of Programming at NBC Sports.

In addition to the three games on NBC, NBC Sports Network will also broadcast an additional 16 games, totalling 19 live games on the NBC Sports family of networks this summer. PLL fans will also be able to stream regular season, All-Star, Playoffs and Championship games via NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Gold, as previously announced.

Since the PLL’s official announcement on October 22nd, major publications like Sports Illustrated and Bloomberg have dubbed the league the “Sport of the Future.” Moreover, the PLL has unveiled the top 160 players in the world who will be competing under the leadership of the league’s six heralded head coaches.

The 2019 PLL season will begin on June 1st. League headquarters are in Los Angeles, with additional offices in New York City.