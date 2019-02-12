NLL: Warriors down first-place Seals

The Vancouver Warriors headed down the coast on Friday, February 8th to battle the San Diego Seals at Pechanga Arena in California. The Warriors rendered a definitive win over the Seals 14-6.

The game started with the Seals tallying two goals from veterans Cam Holding and ‘Dangerous’ Dan Dawson. However, the Seals’ scoring production would take an unlikely hindrance after these efforts as they converted only six of their total 46 shots on net. The only category in which the Seals bested the Warriors was in the faceoff circle winning 14 of the 25 (56%) draws taken.

Among the penalty trouble the Seals ran into, Jules Heningburg would receive a game misconduct for a goalie interference call in the second quarter. This was the turning point where Keegan Bal began his scoring onslaught.

Bal became the Seals’ worst nightmare, putting up an astounding six goals and four assists for a 10-point night. The Seals defensive efforts were no match for his offensive prowess in this game. He scored four consecutive goals in the second quarter alone and contributed four setup-style assists.

Mitch Jones scored two goals and tallied four assists as well this game. He seems unfazed by his move after five seasons with Buffalo Bandits as he is projected to reach his highest point total this season.

Turner Evans was the only offensive threat for the Seals in this contest contributing four assists to their total six goals. In his third NLL campaign, the transition from the Toronto Rock to San Diego for Evans has been majorly successful in regards to his performance and whom he is playing with.

Seals’ goaltender Frank Scigliano managed to stop 43 of the 64 shots he faced while the Warriors’ Eric Penney put up 40 saves of the 46 shots against him. Penney, the former Mimico Mountaineer, did a fantastic job facing the Seals’ offence and limiting their scoring chances. He would also tally an assist on Bal’s third goal of the night.

This game is evidence that even great teams have off nights. With this in mind, expect the Seals, still Western Division leaders, to come out blazing against the first in the Eastern Division, Challen Rogers and the Toronto Rock when they visit Scotiabank Arena this Friday.

The Warriors will face the defending champion Saskatchewan Rush on February 16th looking to start a new winning streak.