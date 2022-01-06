Press Release: Toronto Rock will play next home game without fans

Oakville, ON – The Toronto Rock announced today that the team plans to play its Saturday, January 15 home game against the Halifax Thunderbirds without fans in attendance at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre, pending final approval from local officials. This is a result of recent provincial guidelines returning Ontario to a modified Stage 2 of reopening.

The team has also shifted Indigenous Heritage Night and their Charity Night fundraising events to Saturday, April 16 when the Rock again will face Halifax.

Toronto Rock Season Members have the choice to receive a credit to their account which can be applied to another game later this season or the credit can be applied to their 2022-23 Season Membership. Alternatively, Season Members can also request a refund for the January 15, single game portion of their Season Membership if they choose. A Toronto Rock ticket representative will be in contact with Season Members over the next two weeks to arrange the appropriate solution for each Season Member.

Fans that purchased single game tickets through Ticketmaster for the January 15 game will receive a refund directly from Ticketmaster by the end of this week. Refunds may take up to five business days to appear in a purchaser’s account.

Rock fans across Canada will be able to tune in to the NLL Game of the Week on TSN on Saturday, January 15 and watch the Rock take on the Halifax Thunderbirds.

For more information on Toronto Rock Flex Packs and Group Experiences, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive at 416-596-3075 or visit torontorock.com.