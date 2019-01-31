Press Release: Wings sign Chloe Cicone to one-day contract

PHILADELPHIA, PA (January 30, 2019) – The Philadelphia Wings Professional Lacrosse Team will sign 13-year old Chloe Cicone to a one-day contract, according to general manager and head coach Paul Day. The eighth grader from Newark, DE will join the Wings on the turf during practice at the team’s training facility on Friday, February 1.

Diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy, Cicone is a member of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college and professional athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes. Through Team IMPACT, Cicone is currently paired with the Wilmington University Women’s Lacrosse team and regularly attends practice, games and team events, which has fueled her passion for the sport of lacrosse.

“We’re excited and honored to have Chloe join the team,” said Lindsey Masciangelo, Vice President of Business Operations for the Philadelphia Wings. “As the Wings continue our mission to grow the sport of lacrosse, we’re thrilled that we can provide this once-in-a-lifetime experience to Chloe through our partnership with Team IMPACT.”

The Wings have assigned Cicone to #19 and will present her with a custom jersey and autographed lacrosse stick. Cicone will also participate in shoot around immediately following practice. Her turn pro will culminate at the Wings game on Friday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Prior to the game, members of the Wings will treat Cicone to a behind-the-scenes locker room tour where she will have access to her own locker stall. During the game, the Wings will honor Cicone as the Community Teammate, an initiative that recognizes a Wings fan for dedication and involvement in his or her surrounding communities.

