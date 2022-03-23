Rush Earns Much-Needed Win Over Knighthawks

The Saskatchewan Rush earned a much-needed win over the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday night, taking a 9-6.

The Rush are in unfamiliar territory. The last time they missed the playoffs, the team was in Edmonton and the year was 2011. In fact, the last time the Rush didn’t finish in first place in the West Division was 2013, also while playing in Edmonton. But now, at 4-9 and sitting in dead last in the division, they’ll need to run the table just to get to .500 and a shot at the postseason. So every game is a must-win.

The Knighthawks (3-9) are also in last place in the East Division, but as a team in only their second season in the league, they’re still developing. Expectations are simply not in the same place as they typically are for this Rush team.

Saskatchewan got out to a big lead early, scoring five times in the first quarter while shutting out the Knighthawks offence. But the Rush’s shooters went quiet for the remainder of the game, struggling to beat Rochester netminder Joel Watson the rest of the way, in spite of peppering him with 53 shots.

This has been a recurring theme for Saskatchewan this season—this past Thursday, they erupted for nine goals over the second and third periods against the Calgary Roughnecks, but were only able to notch three goals in the first and fourth; last weekend against the San Diego Seals the Rush scored five first period goals, three in the second, and just once in the entire second half.

And it’s not for a lack of trying. The Rush have led the game in shots on goal in 10 of their 12 games this season. The last time they were outshot was Jan. 8 against the Albany Attack. But consistently finding the twine has not been something this squad has been able to do.

When all was said and done, Ryan Keenan scored five times and added an assist to lead all scorers while Mark Matthews chipped in with four assists. Ryan Smith led the way for the K’Hawks with a hat trick, while Turner Evans and Holden Cattoni added a goal and two assists each.

The Rush host the Roughnecks next Saturday in a game that is critical to the postseason hopes of both squads. Also on Saturday, the Knighthawks return home to face the Philadelphia Wings.