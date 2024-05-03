Semifinal Preview: Toronto Rock vs Buffalo Bandits

On Friday night in Hamilton, the Toronto Rock and Buffalo Bandits will write the latest chapter in one of the most storied rivalries in the history of the NLL. In 77 previous meetings, Toronto holds a slight edge 39-38. However, the playoffs have been a different story. Buffalo leads the all time playoff matchup 7-3. Recently, the Bandits have been even more dominant winning eight of the last nine meetings, and eliminating the Rock from the last three post-seasons.

Ahead of game one of their semi-final series, our beat reporters Daniel Dudziak (Buffalo) and Matthew Caruk (Toronto) sat down to discuss who has the edge in offense, defence, goaltending, coaching and fanbase in an effort to determine who might win this best-of-three series.

OFFENSE

MC: I kept watching the Bandits’ playoff 10-9 win over Georgia waiting for Chase Fraser to score down the stretch. He seems like the guy who puts in big goals at the biggest times. However, that was not the case as the defending champions, as they’ve seemingly done all season, relied on Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne to do the heavy lifting (10 goals combined).

DD: I agree 100 per cent. It seems in that game, when it came down to crunch time, Smith and Byrne were the ones touching the ball. Late in the fourth and overtime, there was a lot of Dhane and Josh. They have the capability with Chris Cloutier, Tehoka Nanticoke, Fraser, and Ian MacKay was playing ‘O’ a lot at the beginning of the season. Kyle Buchanan was a loose ball vacuum. Buffalo has the firepower, but sometimes they get a little comfortable.

MC: Which is why I give the edge to the Toronto Rock. It doesn’t have to be one guy who goes off for them to win. In their 9-6 win over Rochester six players combined for 10 goals. It’s been a theme down the stretch with seven or eight guys scoring from all over the floor.

DD: They do spread the wealth and it’s more than relying on one or two guys.

VERDICT: TORONTO

DEFENCE

DD: Injuries plagued the Bandits for most of the first half of the season, if not more. The constants have been Nick Weiss and Steve Priolo – no coincidence they’re the assistant captain and captain. I liked when they brought in Paul Dawson as a big, burly dude who blocks shots. I’m more confident now than I’ve ever been in their defence, simply because they’re starting to gel with a good couple veterans who can coach the young kids.

MC: Counter to that, the entire Rock defence are veterans. Defensive coach Bruce Codd has won everywhere he’s gone and was singled out by head coach Matt Sawyer for the job he’s done coaching this season. Everyone on the team keeps calling this defence the backbone. Even Nick Rose praises their ability to let him see clean shots. Individually, Mitch de Snoo (38) and Brad Kri (36) are second and third in the league in caused turnovers with Bill Hostrawser (25) not far behind. That’s nearly half (99 of 207) the team’s total. Again, it’s a balanced group working as a team. I’d give them the edge here.

DD: I’d give them more of an edge, solely because their group’s been together longer. That’s not even considering the way de Snoo can run up in transition. Or Justin Martin – the Rock’s Martin, not the Bandits’ – who has had a great season.

VERDICT: TORONTO

GOALIES: MATT VINC vs NICK ROSE

MC: This is the best I’ve ever seen Nick Rose play. In the past there may be one or two goals per game that you’d think he’d want back, but not this year. He’s my pick for top goaltender and league MVP. The defence all say they play better playing in front of him. Everything starts with what Rose does in net.

DD: Matt Vinc is 41 years old. He shows up big and bad in big-time game situations, but there are times during games where fluky goals go in. Given the youth in front of him, because he’s picky about the looks he gets, he’s not getting them. This is a recipe for disaster. I agree this is the best I’ve ever seen Nick Rose which is why he gets my vote given what we’ve seen thus far.

MC: As I posted on twitter/X, as the moment and the game gets bigger, he somehow gets better. Both these goaltenders have been there before, but Rose hasn’t been able to get over the hump. That’s why I think Vinc has the upper hand.

VERDICT: PUSH!

COACHING: JOHN TAVARES vs MATT SAWYER

DD: One of the greatest indoor players of all time finally got his first coaching championship last year. I put him with Vinc in the “been there, done that” category. Finally, with a healthy team they’re at a point where he even said, games they were losing by one goal or down late, they’re now winning. It helps being the defending champions and knowing what it takes. Because that’s fresh, I think JT takes the edge.

MC: I’m giving him the edge too. The run he’s been on winning the NLL Championship and the Mann Cup. No disrespect to Matt Sawyer but this Rock team needs to get over the hump and they’re going to need to do it against Buffalo. Tavares has shown me twice in the last 12 months he can win. Sawyer has this offence and defence working as well-oiled machines, but I still need to give Buffalo the slightest of edges when it comes to Tavares and his coaching staff.

VERDICT: JOHN TAVARES/BUFFALO BANDITS

FANBASE – BANDITLAND vs ROCK CITY

DD: Even before covering this team, I’ve been in Banditland watching this team. I’ve travelled watching this team – no arena, no atmosphere comes close to what happens at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The fans pack the place with 17,000 plus. The Bandits are right up there with the Bills and Sabres in this city with the environment that’s created. I can’t imagine being a road team having to come in and face that: battling chants, noise, and everything else. It’s crazy sometimes, but always fun and I’m proud to say I’m a member of Banditland.

MC: Hamilton has worked out for the Rock and it has become their home. This season they set their own attendance record at FirstOntario Centre nearly reaching 12 thousand. Like you said, that’s still five less than Banditland every time they open the door. Toronto is 18-18 in Buffalo during the regular season, but just 1-3 in the postseason. The Rock are also 1-8 in their last nine games, regardless of venue. Factor all that in and my edge goes to Buffalo, and it is the biggest edge out of any we’ve covered so far. Having said that, the Rock have home floor for game one and three. If you’re on the Rock bench you can’t ignore the history and the fact that bad things usually happen in Banditland.

DD: Banditland is not confined to KeyBank either. They travel well. Imagine running onto your home floor and seeing 20 rows of orange behind your bench. It’s tough enough to play in Banditland, let alone win.

VERDICT: BANDITLAND, BUFFALO

RECAP: BUFFALO 2, TORONTO 2, TIE 1

DD: Look, I just hope it goes three games because this series is going to be incredible.

MC: It’s the fourth straight playoff matchup and they’ve all been, arguably, better than the championship final. Both these teams are better, and could be more determined. I don’t think it’s a surprise we can’t pick a winner here.

DD: That speaks to how close this series is going to be, like the three before it. I’m really pumped for this.

ILWT: And fans should be as well. The NLL announced TSN and ESPNU will air every Toronto/Buffalo game with John Abbott, Pat Gregoire and Ashley Docking and streaming on TSN+ and ESPN+.

The series begins Friday night (May 3) at 7:30 p.m. live from FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON.