NCAA: Sullivan’s hat trick leads Pios over Tigers

The #13 Denver Pioneers defeated the #7 Towson Tigers 7-6 on Saturday at Unitas Stadium. Towson led 6-4 heading into the fourth quarter but the Pios rattled off three goals in the final frame to take the one-goal victory. Ethan Walker got things started 2:17 in, batting a rebound out of the air and into the back of the cage. Colin Rutan, assisted by Ted Sullivan, tied the game at six with a little under five minutes left with a long bomb. Sullivan then scored the winner, cutting to the net from nearly midfield and dodging around a defender with just 1:13 remaining.

The first half was close as the teams ended the first quarter tied 2-2 and the second 4-4. Denver’s second goal was awarded to the team after Austin French’s initial shot was stopped by Tyler Canto but ricocheted in off a defender.

Towson scored the only two goals of the third quarter.

Sullivan’s three goals and one assist led the Pios. Ethan Walker, Quinn McKone and Colin Rutan scored the other goals for Denver. Alex Woodall was 12-17 at the X and Alex Ready made nine saves for the win.

Timmy Monahan had two goals for the Tigers, while Grant Maloof, Brendan Sunday, Koby Smith and Luke Fromert had singles. Fromert also chipped in a pair of assists. Tyler Canto made 11 saves in goal but suffered the loss.

Photos by Laura Kupsey. More here!

