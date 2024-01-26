Warriors Come Back to Beat Rush 11-9

The Saskatchewan Rush controlled the first three quarters on Saturday night, but it was the Vancouver Warriors to earned the win, scoring six unanswered goals in the final quarter to win 11-9. The win improves Vancouver’s record to 2-4, good for a 12th-place tie in the NLL. The Rush drop to 1-4, languishing at the bottom of the standings.

After an evenly matched first quarter, the Rush went on a four-goal run in the second to take a 7-3 lead into halftime. The second half went pretty much the same way, but in Vancouver’s favour—the teams exchanged goals in the third quarter, then the Warriors went on a six-goal run in the fourth to come from behind and take the win.

Adam Charlambides led all scorers, contributing seven points to the Warriors’ attack. Zach Manns and Robert Church notched five points each to lead the Rush. Former Saskatchewan goalie Aaron Bold made 39 saves for the victory while Frankie Scigliano also made 39 saves while taking the loss.

Next up for Vancouver is a return home to host the Colorado Mammoth. The two teams are currently tied in the standings and will be looking to gain some momentum, both having won their last game. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, gets a week off to reset before hosting Panther City on Feb 3. Panther City only has two wins at this stage and are hungry to build on their Jan 13 win over New York.