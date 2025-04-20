NLL: Warriors Win 11-5 Over Wings

The Vancouver Warriors clipped the Philadelphia Wings with a solid 11-5 win Saturday night in Canada.

Philadelphia scored just five goals in the loss, with all five goals coming from different players. Joe Resetarits, Shane Simpson, Mitch Jones, Alex Pace, and Phil Caputo all scored for the Wings, however no one crossed the goal line more than once.

The first quarter saw Vancouver go up 5-3. Vancouver continued its scoring run in the second, while Philly blanked. Up 10-3, Philadelphia’s wings were clipped. The Wings did retuned the favor by blanking Vancouver in quarter 3. However, they only managed to score one. And in the last quarter of play in Philadelphia’s season, they only added one. Vancouver added an additional goal to make it 11-5.

Vancouver, apparently, came up with double scored for their game plan. Vancouver had Adam Charalambides, Riley Loewen, Marcus Klarich, Keegan Bal, and Dylan McIntosh all added two. Former Philadelphia player Kevin Crowley added one against the struggling Philadelphia team.

Philadelphia returns home with its playoff hopes squashed for yet another season. Vancouver will be in the playoffs for the first time.