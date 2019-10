Canadian goaltender Mike Poulin’s on a hot streak! After winning the Mike Kelley Award as Mann Cup MVP, he backstopped Canada to a gold medal performance over the Iroquois Nationals at the World Indoor Lacrosse Championship.

*Note: the 2023 WILC will be in the Czech Republic, according to World Lacrosse president Sue Redfern’s closing ceremonies remarks. Ireland will host the 2020 men’s U19 field games.