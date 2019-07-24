ALL: 2019 award winners announced

The Arena Lacrosse League recently handed out their year-end awards including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, All-Rookie team and All-Star teams.
John St. John of the Oshawa Outlaws was named the league’s MVP after winning the scoring race with 79 points that included 29 goals and 50 assists. He earned a practice roster spot with the Colorado Mammoth after the ALL season ended. Also nominated were Mark Vradenburg of the Peterborough Timbermen and Dan Keane of the Paris RiverWolves.
The Whitby Steelhawks picked up the rookie of the year award for the second consecutive season. Luke Pilcher followed up Austin Murphy’s 2018 award with his own nod. He scored 29 goals and 20 assists and was second on his team in scoring. Peterborough’s Nick Damude and the Toronto Monarchs’ Sam Postma were also nominated.
Ron Henry of the St. Catharines Shockwave was named as the coach of the year. Henry guided the Shockwave to a 13-1 regular season record and the ALL Cup. Six Nations’ Darcy Powless and Paris’ Jamie Dubrick were the other nominees.
FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS
Goalie: Chase Martin – St. Catharines Shockwave
Defense: Brooker Muir – St. Catharines Shockwave
Defense: Cory Upshaw – Whitby Steelhawks
Transition: Colton Armstrong – Peterborough Timbermen
Offense: John St. John – Oshawa Outlaws
Offense: Mark Vradenburg – Peterborough Timbermen
SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS
Goalie: Craig Wende – Toronto Monarchs
Defense: Bill O’Brien – St. Catharines Shockwave
Defense: Josh Mederios – Paris RiverWolves
Transition: Vern Hill – Six Nations Snipers
Offense: Chris Attwood – St. Catharines Shockwave
Offense: Luke Laszkiewicz – Oshawa Outlaws
ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Goalie: Nick Damude – Peterborough Timbermen
Defense: Thomas Whitty – Paris RiverWolves
Defense: Josh Toguri – Oshawa Outlaws
Transition: Luke Pilcher – Whitby Steelhawks
Offense: Aaron Woods – Peterborough Timbermen
Offense: Sam Postma – Toronto Monarchs