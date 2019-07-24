ALL: 2019 award winners announced

The Arena Lacrosse League recently handed out their year-end awards including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, All-Rookie team and All-Star teams.

John St. John of the Oshawa Outlaws was named the league’s MVP after winning the scoring race with 79 points that included 29 goals and 50 assists. He earned a practice roster spot with the Colorado Mammoth after the ALL season ended. Also nominated were Mark Vradenburg of the Peterborough Timbermen and Dan Keane of the Paris RiverWolves.

The Whitby Steelhawks picked up the rookie of the year award for the second consecutive season. Luke Pilcher followed up Austin Murphy’s 2018 award with his own nod. He scored 29 goals and 20 assists and was second on his team in scoring. Peterborough’s Nick Damude and the Toronto Monarchs’ Sam Postma were also nominated.

Ron Henry of the St. Catharines Shockwave was named as the coach of the year. Henry guided the Shockwave to a 13-1 regular season record and the ALL Cup. Six Nations’ Darcy Powless and Paris’ Jamie Dubrick were the other nominees.

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

Goalie: Chase Martin – St. Catharines Shockwave

Defense: Brooker Muir – St. Catharines Shockwave

Defense: Cory Upshaw – Whitby Steelhawks

Transition: Colton Armstrong – Peterborough Timbermen

Offense: John St. John – Oshawa Outlaws

Offense: Mark Vradenburg – Peterborough Timbermen

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

Goalie: Craig Wende – Toronto Monarchs

Defense: Bill O’Brien – St. Catharines Shockwave

Defense: Josh Mederios – Paris RiverWolves

Transition: Vern Hill – Six Nations Snipers

Offense: Chris Attwood – St. Catharines Shockwave

Offense: Luke Laszkiewicz – Oshawa Outlaws

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Goalie: Nick Damude – Peterborough Timbermen

Defense: Thomas Whitty – Paris RiverWolves

Defense: Josh Toguri – Oshawa Outlaws

Transition: Luke Pilcher – Whitby Steelhawks

Offense: Aaron Woods – Peterborough Timbermen

Offense: Sam Postma – Toronto Monarchs