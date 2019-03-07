ALL: Nick Damude strong in Timbermen win

Whitby Steelhawks 6 @ Peterborough Timbermen 18

The Peterborough Timbermen moved back into second place with an 18-6 win over the Whitby Steelhawks this past Saturday thanks to an impressive goaltending display from Nick Damude.

The Rochester Knighthawks’ prospect made 57 stops against a surging Steelhawks’ team.

“Damude’s done what he’s done all year and played incredible. It was a collective win but he was unreal,” said Timbermen captain Mark Vradenburg. “He didn’t let them get any momentum off goals. They had 10 shots on one power play and he was just stopping them. It’s impressive for sure.”

Whitby had a chance to climb out of last place, but the Timbermen, who had lost their last two games, snapped the Steelhawks’ modest two-game winning streak.

Cameron Simpson led the Timbermen with four goals and an assist, while Tim Bergin scored a hat trick and added four assists. Fred Hartley continued his solid play with a pair of goals and three helpers. Parker Sands had a big fourth with a fight against Mike Byrne, a goal and an assist.

Luke Pilcher had a hat trick for the shorthanded Steelhawks, who lost defender Paxton Leroux in the third quarter to a serious leg injury.

Six Nations Snipers 10 @ Paris RiverWolves 11

The Paris RiverWolves picked up a much-needed OT win over the Six Nations Snipers on Saturday night at Syl Apps Community Centre. The Snipers led 9-8 at the end of the third. Cole Spear and Matt Lee scored in succession to put the RiverWolves on top. Patrick Corbett tied the game with 8:07 left before Josh Medeiros ended 36 seconds into OT.

Justin Martin led the Snipers with a pair of goals and one assist. Cole Spear and Dan Keane each scored twice and added two assists for the RiverWolves.

Oshawa Outlaws 13 @ Toronto Monarchs 5

The Monarchs fell into a tie for third place with the Outlaws on Saturday with a 13-5 loss at the TRAC. It was a disappointing home loss for the Monarchs who only managed to get 13 runners out for the game.

Toronto started well and ended the first quarter tied at four. Oshawa scored three times in the second to lead 7-4 and also the only goal of the third to double up the Monarchs. Toronto scored first in the fourth but that was it as the Outlaws tacked on five more.

John St. John continued to be a star for the Outlaws, leading with three goals and three assists. Jeremy McWatters added three goals and one assist. Mike Triolo, Gage Board and Cam Garlin each scored twice and assisted twice. Scotty Komer got the win in goal.

Eddie Renaud and Tanner Buck each scored twice for the Monarchs. Sam Postma had Toronto’s other goal. Joel Watson took the loss.

Paris RiverWolves 14 @ St. Catharines ShockWave 24

Fourteen goals are usually enough to win a lacrosse game, but not if you’re playing the first place team. The RiverWolves were riding high off their win over Six Nations the night before, but the ShockWave continue to dominate the ALL. St. Catharines led 7-3 after the first on the strength of a five-goal run. Paris put together an impressive four-goal run in the second quarter but still trailed 12-10 at the half. The tired RiverWolves only managed four more goals in the second half of play which was their downfall.

Chris Attwood (5G/2A), Caleb Wiles (2G/10A), Brooker Muir (4G/3A), Layne Smith (3G/4A), Dylan Laprade (3G/4A) and Cody Ward (3G/3A) made the difference for the ShockWave as their offense had their best game of the season. Down a couple of runners, the RiverWolves were led by Dan Keane (3G/5A) and Spencer Pyke (3G/4A) with contributions from Brandon Porga (2G/4A) and Cole Spear (3G/1A).