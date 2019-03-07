Press Release: Ohio Machine announce inaugural Girls Senior All Star Challenge

Ohio Machine Lacrosse Announces Inaugural Girls Senior All Star Challenge

New Event Creates Opportunity To Recognize Girls Lacrosse At The High School Level

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Ohio Machine are proud to announce the inaugural Ohio Machine Girls Senior All-Star Challenge, taking place on Saturday, June 15. For one last time, 60 graduating seniors will suit up before continuing their lacrosse careers at the collegiate level. The 2019 Ohio Machine Girls Senior All-Star Challenge will take place at Fortress Obetz, the nation’s first professional lacrosse specific stadium, prior to the Machine’s game against the Charlotte Hounds at 7:00 p.m. that evening.

“We’ve seen our Boys Senior All Star Game become a great success over the last few years,” Machine Head Coach and General Manager Bear Davis said. “With the growth of the game on the girl’s side recently, we felt it was important for the great female players in the state to have a similar opportunity. We’re really looking forward to showcasing the talents and skills of these players.”

The 60 Ohio players will be split by Ohio, 20 participants from North (Cleveland/Toledo area), 20 participants from South (Cincinnati/Dayton area) and 20 participants from Central (Columbus area). The three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament. Player nominations for the 2019 Ohio Machine Senior All-Star Challenge are now being accepted and can be found HERE.