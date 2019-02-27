ALL: Steelhawks win second straight

There were three games in week nine of Arena Lacrosse League play but little movement in the standings. The St. Catharines Shockwave continued their winning ways at the top of the standings, while losses kept the Toronto Monarchs and Peterborough Timbermen in second and third. The Paris RiverWolves moved up into fourth place and the Whitby Steelhawks showed they’re not out of the playoff hunt, catching up to the Six Nations Snipers with six points after their second consecutive win.

Toronto Monarchs 11 @ Whitby Steelhawks 17

Cam Milligan’s goal with 4:31 left in the first quarter broke a 3-3 tie that put the Steelhawks on the path to their second consecutive win and third overall after starting the season 0-6. Luke Pilcher scored three in that first frame to give the Steelhawks a 6-3 lead. Toronto won the third quarter but only by a single goal, not enough to make a dent in Whitby’s lead which was four goals by that point.

Pilcher led the Steelhawks with five goals and four assists, while Cam Milligan scored three goals and assisted on eight others. Austin Murphy added a hat trick and three assists. Lukas Coote had a strong game in goal.

The Monarchs were led by Sam Postma’s two goals and four assists. Recently acquired Cam Mancini added a pair of goals and a pair of helpers, and Tyler Ferreira scored once and added four assists.

St. Catharines ShockWave 18 @ Oshawa Outlaws 13

The first-place ShockWave jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with two shorthanded goals. Oshawa got on the board with a power play goal and then tacked on two more for a 3-2 lead. St. Catharines tied it before the end of the first, and then took over in the second leading 10-7 at halftime. The third went back-and-forth but the ShockWave ended the game on a four-goal run.

Chris Attwood led the ShockWave with six goals and three assists. Brooker Muir (3G/1A), Bryan Neufeld (2G/3A), Cameron Seneca (2G/2A) and Josh Becker (1G/4A) also contributed. Grant Crawley did well in goal.

Luke Laskiewicz put up three goals and a pair of assists for Oshawa, while John St. John added to his league-leading points totals (63) with two goals and eight assists. Mike Triolo had two goals and two assists. Jeremy McWatters and Gage Board each scored a pair.

Peterborough Timbermen 7 @ Paris RiverWolves 15

The RiverWolves took advantage of their shorthanded opponents in the first, outscoring the Timbermen 7-1. Timbermen head coach Joe Sullivan said his team only had 13 regular players in the lineup and called up two runners from the U22 team to help. ALL teams are allowed to dress 20 runners plus two goalies.

“Paris was as strong a team as I’ve seen this year,” Sullivan said. “They had Scott Johnston (former Toronto Rock) and Brandon Robinson, who was just released from Rochester, in their lineup. They were there and we were ripe to be taken.”

The Timbermen won the second quarter, outscoring the home team 3-1. Each team scored twice in the third but the RiverWolves ran away with the game in the fourth.

Colton Armstrong led the Timbermen with a hat trick and one assist. Mark Vradenburg scored twice, while Blake Kenny added a goal and a helper and Parker Sands added one goal. Nick Damude and Ethan Woods each played half the game.

Drake Smith had five goals and one assist for Paris, who also had contributions from Spencer Pyke (3G/1A), Robinson (3G/1A), Johnston (2G) and Dan Keane (7A). Former Timbermen goalie Nolan Clayton picked up the win.