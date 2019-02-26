NCAA: Great Danes bite Dragons 13-12

Bowering and Mailman Deliver Hat-Tricks for Dragons, but Great Danes bite back 13-12

Saturday afternoon the Drexel Dragons (1-2/0-0) fell short 13-12 to the University of Albany Great Danes (1-1/0-0) 13-12 at Vidas Field. This was the third straight one-goal game played by the Dragons this season. In their home opener the Dragons fell to High Point in overtime 15-14, but rebounded a few days later in a double overtime victory over Michigan 17-16.

The game started out with a lot of hard hitting open field checks, but Albany would get on the board first with a goal from Jakob Patterson to give them the early lead. The Dragons came back with fire as Reid Bowering netted two of the next four Drexel goals to give them a 4-1 lead. Sean Eccles scored 12 seconds into a man-up opportunity to cut Albany’ deficit in half. Nick Fox (Jr/M) was called for a one-minute cross-check non-releasable. It was visible how upset the coaches were with Fox, as assistant coach Chris Collins voiced his displeasure, telling Fox to keep his cool.

The second quarter was all Albany. After exchanging early quarter goals, the Great Danes scored three straight to end the half, the final goal coming as the horn sounded for Albany to take the 6-5 lead at the half. There was some chatter among fans about the legitimacy of the last goal as it wasn’t across the line as the clock hit zero. NCAA officials confirmed at the game that as long as the ball is released before time expires it is a good goal.

As the third quarter started Albany’s Davis Diamond scored on a man down, but Drexel responded with goals of their own by Jack Mulcahy (man-up) and Nick Fox (man-down) just 57 seconds apart. Then, in typical Albany fashion, the Great Danes responded with a four-goal run to give them a 11-7 lead and complete momentum.

But the Dragons are a team that won’t quit. Drexel would end the quarter with their own four-goal spree started by Mulcahy, then the crowd began to get louder as Bowering, Collin Mailman and Matthew Varian scored for the Dragons all within 1:37 to seize the momentum and tie the game at 11.

Mailman kicked off the fourth quarter with his third of the game to cap a five-goal run by the Dragons and give them an early 12-11 lead. Albany’s Jakob Patterson would tie the game just 1:35 later before Davis Diamond would eventually net the game winner with 5:46 remaining.

Drexel had some great looks in the final moments, including one coming off the stick of Bowering with 20 seconds left. As Albany tried to outlet the ball the pass was stolen and Marshall King had one final look as he stood on the doorstep, but Great Danes’ goalkeeper Nate Siekierski came up big with a short-side save with three seconds remaining to close the game out.

Albany’s Jakob Patterson (5G/1A) and Davis Diamond (4G) led the Great Danes attack. Tehoka Nanticoke had one goal.

Reid Bowering and Colin Mailman each registered hat tricks for the Dragons, while Jack Mulcahy (2G/1A) also contributed to the offense.

Drexel is on the road next as they will face Jacksonville on Saturday at noon before returning home March 8th& 10thfor the Philly 4 Showdown.

Photos by Laura Kupsey.