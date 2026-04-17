Can the Rush End Their Free Fall Against the Rock?

The Saskatchewan Rush were solidly in first place in the NLL, having won nine straight games, on February 22. They were looking like the team to beat and well on their way to their second consecutive trip to the league championships. But since then the wheels have fallen off.

The Rush have lost five of their last six games and have dropped down to a three-way tie for fourth place. With just one game left on their schedule, the good news is that they have locked down a spot in the postseason and the worst they can do is sixth place. But that final game is against the Toronto Rock, won handed them their worst loss (13-9) during this losing skid, and who are currently tied with the Rush in that fourth-place slot.

Saskatchewan is averaging just 9.8 goals per game in their last six games, while giving up 11.2. This is almost exactly the reverse of their season averages: they have scored 11.5 goals per game while holding the opposition to 9.8.

There don’t seem to be any clear reasons for the current free fall. No key injuries to star players so that can’t be it.

Maybe the issue is that they have had to contend with a couple teams enjoying late season surges. The Buffalo Bandits are on a seven-game winning streak and looking like the league champions they are, after starting this streak with a win over the Rush and then beating them again a couple games later. The Colorado Mammoth have now won three in a row after beating the Rush last week. And the Rock have won five of their last six, including that recent defeat of the Rush.

But this is a serious issue: With the playoffs beginning next weekend, these are exactly the kind of games Saskatchewan needs to be winning if they want to get back to the finals. There are no easy games in the postseason.

Saturday night will be a big test for the Rush. Can they finish the regular season on a high note in front of a home crowd? Or will they be limping into the playoffs in a death spiral?