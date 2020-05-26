ILWT photographer honoured by Philadelphia Barrage

Prior to the Major League Lacrosse entry draft on May 4, the Philadelphia Barrage honoured one of In Lacrosse We Trust’s own. Photographer Laura Kupsey was selected as an honourary draft pick in recognition for her 17 years of work as a registered nurse in the Philadelphia area where she is currently on the front lines helping those affected by the COVID-19 virus.

Kupsey joined ILWT in 2018 to provide photos in the Philadelphia area. She has covered the NLL, MLL, PLL, WPLL and men’s and women’s NCAA lacrosse all while raising three lacrosse players of her own.

“I am so honoured to be the inaugural Honorary Pick for the Barrage,” Kupsey says in the Barrage’s press release (linked below). “The lacrosse community has rallied around healthcare providers during the pandemic, and I just want to express that the outreach and is felt and extremely appreciated. I want to congratulate each of the young men selected in the 20th anniversary draft this evening, and I look forward to joining MLL in celebrating the return of lacrosse, when we can safely take to the field again.”

Congratulations to Laura from your colleagues at In Lacrosse We Trust – we can’t wait to have you back on the field.

FULL STORY: https://barrage.majorleaguelacrosse.com/news/2020/5/4/mens-lacrosse-barrage-select-laura-kupsey-with-their-first-ever-honorary-draft-pick.aspx