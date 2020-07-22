MLL: Cannons best Barrage in Tuesday clash

The Boston Cannons came from behind to defeat the Philadelphia Barrage 12-10 during another sweltering game in Annapolis.

The heat and the quick turnaround seemed to impact both teams. However, the consummate professionals played hard. Some even played while limping off the field and racing back on the next time their turns came. It is easy to tell that so many of these players are out there because of their love for the game and their commitment to Major League Lacrosse.

Boston went up early in the game and were on top 2-1 at the end of the first. The second quarter showed much of the same—even though both teams scored twice; it appeared that Boston was on the way to a solid victory, leading 4-3 at halftime.

Boston scored first in the third but the Barrage used its arsenal of weapons for a four-goal run including a pair from Brendan Sunday. Philly ended up leading 9-7 after the third. Their sideline was yelling, their coaches were yelling—and it appeared that Philly would go on to win. Then Boston took measures into their own hands with a 5-1 run in the fourth and fired several cannon like shots that secured their victory.

Both goalies had great games. Chris Madalon had 11 solid saves—some at point blank range for Philadelphia. Nick Marrocco had 13 saves for Boston. Both defenses looked more solid than they had in previous play. Today came down to a final showdown between the offenses. Boston had a little fire power and, when the gun smoke settled in this shootout, they earned the win.

Bryan Cole had a hat trick for the Cannons. Bryce Wasserman had five points with two goals and three assists. However, it was a total team effort to get the win for Boston.

Philadelphia had Shayne Jackson and Tyson Gibson each score hat tricks. Like the last Philadelphia game, both teams slowed the pace down. They picked it up at the end of the game as the clock ran down.

Philadelphia has now played four games in four days and will use tomorrow as a recovery day. Boston will take one as well. Philadelphia next faces New York on Thursday while Boston squares up against Connecticut.