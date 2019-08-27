MLL: Grant’s new record helps Denver snap four-game skid

Going into Saturday’s game versus the New York Lizards, the Denver Outlaws weretrying to end a four-game losing streak. To help get back on track, the Outlaws returned Mikie Schlosser to the lineup from the IR, joining Eli Gobrecht, who had played the previous game for the Outlaws.

They made an impact, with Schlosser contributing two goals and Gobrecht two ground balls and three caused turnovers in the Outlaws’ 16-13 win.

Schlosser missed four of the last five games with an injury, and was happy to return to the lineup.

“It’s really fun to be back out here. It’s really fun to play lacrosse. It’s amazing how much you miss it,” said a pleased Schlosser. Outlaws’ defenseman Kyle Pless was also activated off the injured reserve.

John Grant Jr. entered Saturday’s game two points shy of the MLL regular season point record, held by Paul Rabil with 571 points.

After the first quarter the Outlaws and Lizards were tied 7-7 but the Outlaws led 11-8 at half after a strong second quarter. Grant would take over the regular season scoring title after scoring six points in the first half. The final tally for him in this game was seven points (2G/5A), setting the new record at 576.

The Lizards would tie the game in the third quarter 12-12, but never took the lead back.

Ryan Lee and Chris Aslanian both scored five points in this game (3G/2A each). Zach Currier scored the first two-point goal of his career and added a beautiful diving goal that broke the 12-12 tie late in the third. Rookie defenseman Andrew Newbold scored a two-pointer. Zach Runberg also scored. Dillon Ward made 13 saves.

Dylan Molloy and Brendan Kearns each scored four goals for the Lizards. Austin Kaut made 14 saves.

This is the last game the Outlaws will play at Mile High Stadium for this season, but will return to Denver next Saturday for a game against the Boston Cannons at the University of Denver’s Peter Barton Stadium.

