MSL: Lakers and Chiefs MSL Final series tied at 2

The Peterborough Lakers and Six Nations Chiefs are playing yet another classic MSL Final series.

The common foes are facing off for the fifth time in six years to determine who will represent Major Series Lacrosse for the Mann Cup, to be held this year in Victoria, BC after the Shamrocks ousted the defending WLA champion Maple Ridge Burrards in five games.

The Lakers and Chiefs are tied at two games each with the Chiefs winning games one and two and the Lakers three and four. The series continues tonight in Peterborough and Thursday in Six Nations with game seven, if necessary, next Monday in Peterborough.

Three of the four games so far were won by one or two goals. The Chiefs took their games both by 12-10 scores. The Lakers’ 8-4 lead in game three was the largest lead of the series but they only won that game by a 9-8 score. Until their offense really took over in game four’s 15-9 win, nearly every goal in the series has been answered right away.

Lyle Thompson and Dhane Smith have been leading the way for the Chiefs, who welcomed Randy Staats back from injury in game four. Doug Jamieson won the first two games. Dillon Ward started game three but was pulled, though he finished game four when Jamieson faltered.

Shawn Evans has scored timely goals for the Lakers, who have been relying on their deep offensive corps to spread the goals around. Mike Poulin and Matt Vinc are each 1-1 in goal as the team rotates them both.

Games can be watched PPV on www.lacrosse-tv.com. The winner of the series will head west for game one of the Mann Cup on Friday, September 6.

