MLL: Lizards hold off late-game surge by Bayhawks

The New York Lizards beat the Chesapeake Bayhawks 14-10 despite a late game surge by Chesapeake on Saturday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Colin Heacock scored a hat trick while Lyle Thompson added two for the Bayhawks. The two combined for half of the goals the Bayhawks scored and showed why both are playing in the All-Star game in Annapolis next weekend.

The Lizards had three guys net hat tricks for nine of their total points. Rob Pannell, Ryan Walsh and Justin Reh led their team. Pannell will also play in next week’s All-Star game.

New York dominated almost all of the game. They went up 5-3 in the first quarter. he second quarter saw the lead jump even higher as they outscored the Bayhawks 5-1. Each team scored three in the third quarter. The Bayhawks outscored the Lizards 3-1 in the 4th quarter but it wasn’t enough to catch up.

The game started at 8 p.m. due to extreme weather (heat) conditions. The cooling fans were on high and the players dropped sweat even when they weren’t moving. Both teams had valiant efforts.

New York controlled almost the entire game as well as almost every category. The Lizards scooped up 29 ground balls while the Bayhawks had 24. The Lizards also shot 26 times on goal versus the 23 the Bayhawks had. Austin Kaut saved 13 goals while 10 went in. Chesapeake’s Niko Amato made 12 saves while allowing 14 goals in the net.

Rob Pannell and Lyle Thompson will suit up against each other in Annapolis during Major League Lacrosse’s All-Star game next Saturday. Both men proved their worth tonight as well as at various other times this season.