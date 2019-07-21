Press Release: NLL announces 2018-19 season award winners

NLL Announces 2018-19 Season Award Winners

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2019 – The National Lacrosse League officially announced the 2018-19 NLL Season Award winners. All awards are based on regular season performance and voted on by head coaches, general managers and the League’s Board of Governors.

The 2018-19 season brought success for the NLL’s 11 active franchises, their front office staff, players, and fans. With growth in fan engagement and partnerships coming from the front offices, the teams embraced and left a lasting mark on their local communities by helping organizations such as the Smilezone Foundation and Right To Play. On the floor, the players battled for their fans and teammates, showcasing the talent and brotherhood that defines the National Lacrosse League and its tradition.

Leading the league, the Calgary Roughnecks’ Dane Dobbie was named the 2018-19 NLL Most Valuable Player finishing the regular season with 47 goals, 68 assists, 115 points, and 69 loose balls. Following the voting for the season awards, Dobbie led the Roughnecks’ through the NLL Playoffs and on to claim the NLL Cup, the fourth championship title for the franchise.

The Rookie of the Year award was claimed by the San Diego Seals’ Austin Staats after being selected first overall in the 2018 Entry Draft and grabbing 61 points with 32 goals and 29 assists in the 2018-19 Season.

On the business side, the Toronto Rock’s Terri Giberson won NLL Executive of the Year for her leadership across all facets of the Rock’s business from mentoring and growing staff, to building the Rock’s brand equity and ensuring the ultimate fan experience both in-arena and in their community.

Additionally, the Buffalo Bandits’ Steve Dietrich was named General Manager of the Year after his team put on an impressive regular season performance which led them to the post season and an NLL Finals appearance.

The complete list of 2018-19 NLL Season Awards finalists and recipients are as follows:

Teammate of the Year:

John Ranagan – Georgia Swarm

Sportsmanship Award:

Lyle Thompson – Georgia Swarm

Defensive Player of the Year:

Graeme Hossack – Rochester Knighthawks

Transition Player of the Year:

Challen Rogers – Toronto Rock

Goaltender of the Year:

Matt Vinc – Buffalo Bandits

Rookie of the Year:

Austin Staats – San Diego Seals

Most Valuable Player:

Dane Dobbie – Calgary Roughnecks

Head Coach of the Year (Les Bartley Award):

John Tavares & Rich Kilgour – Buffalo Bandits

General Manager of the Year:

Steve Dietrich – Buffalo Bandits

Executive of the Year:

Terri Giberson – Toronto Rock

Media Person of the Year (Tom Borrelli Award):

Tyson Geick – Lacrosse Flash

Additionally, the 2018-19 NLL All-Pro and All-Rookie Teams have been announced. The teams are comprised of the top vote getters for the season awards.

First Team All-Pro

Dane Dobbie – Calgary Roughnecks – Forward

Lyle Thompson – Georgia Swarm – Forward

Challen Rogers – Toronto Rock – Transition

Graeme Hossack – Rochester Knighthawks – Defense

Kyle Rubsich – Saskatchewan Rush – Defense

Matt Vinc – Buffalo Bandits – Goaltender

Second Team All-Pro

Eli McLaughlin – Colorado Mammoth – Forward

Callum Crawford – New England Black Wolves – Forward

Zach Currier – Calgary Roughnecks – Transition

Steve Priolo – Buffalo Bandits – Defense

Brodie Merrill – San Diego Seals – Defense

Christian Del Bianco – Calgary Roughnecks – Goaltender

All-Rookie Team

Austin Staats – San Diego Seals – Forward

Ian MacKay – Buffalo Bandits – Transition

Matt Rambo – Philadelphia Wings – Forward

Kyle Killen – Colorado Mammoth – Forward

Trevor Baptiste – Philadelphia Wings – Transition

Brendan Bomberry – Georgia Swarm – Transition