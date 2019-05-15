NCAA: Fire day from Spencer lifts Loyola over Syracuse

Loyola Maryland seemingly shocked Syracuse when the Greyhounds ousted the Orange 15-13 from NCAA playoff action this past weekend, but with Pat Spencer contributing nine points (three goals and six assists) it seemed like that could be the only option.

Spencer, who just confirmed that he will pursue a spot on an NCAA basketball team next season, worked his wizardry throughout the game and proved that he and Loyola could outlast the New York powerhouse. And, although Spencer was magnificent again, he had help from his teammates who refused to back down. Five additional Loyola players – John Duffy, PJ Brown, Chase Scanlan, Aiden Olmstead and Kevin Lindley – added two goals each to help advance their team. Jacob Stover made 17 saves in the win.

Four different Syracuse players found the net at least two times each and Drake Porter made 13 saves in goal. However, there wasn’t anyone who could rival the play of Spencer. His play alone left many Orange faithful scratching their heads and wondering what changes need to be made to get this team back to its championship ways.

Number 8 Loyola will next take on the first ranked Penn State University. Expect the game to have plenty of physical contact as the Nittany Lions look to tear up the Greyhounds. Penn State will have to find a way to stop Spencer if they have any hope of advancing.

Photos by Laura Kupsey. More here.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.