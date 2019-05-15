Press Release: Bandits announce Party in the Plaza and player arrivals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (May 14, 2019) — The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team will host a Party in the Plaza on May 18 beginning at 5 p.m. prior to Game 1 of the NLL Finals against the Calgary Roughnecks.

The event will feature Orange Carpet Arrivals presented by Towne Mazda. Fans are invited to line up along the orange carpet and welcome the Bandits players as they proceed across the plaza and into KeyBank Center. Arriving in Mazda vehicles, players are expected to begin walking the Orange Carpet at 5 p.m.

The party will include live music from the Tim Britt Band and the Bandits mascot Rax and the Bandettes, the Bandits’ cheer team, will be on hand to sign autographs and greet fans. Fans can partake in face painting, green-screen photo opportunities and additional activations from Buffalo Bandits corporate partners. Food trucks will be on site and beverages will also be available for purchase. All outdoor events are weather permitting.

Tickets for Game 1 are on sale now and can be purchased at Bandits.com. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a T-shirt giveaway presented by Eat Rite Foods.