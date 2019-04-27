NCAA: Penn takes Ivy championship with big win over Dartmouth

Last Saturday, April 20, the University of Pennsylvania Quakers handed the Dartmouth Big Green their biggest loss of the season, 22-6 at Franklin Field. It drops the Big Green to 2-10 overall and 0-5 in Ivy play. Their only wins of the season have come 11-4 over Wagner and 11-7 over Binghamton.

Meanwhile, the Quakers, with their 8-3, 6-0 record and eight-game winning streak, win the Ivy title and will go into the conference tournament as the first seed.

Dartmouth’s George Prince opened the game’s scoring 1:49 in but Penn rattled off five in a row for the lead after the first. Dartmouth actually opened the second quarter scoring as well with Ben Martin tallying his 26th of the season 1:04 in. The Big Green managed two more in the quarter, from Jack Richardson and Trevor Ballantyne, but were still outscored 7-3 and trailed 12-4 at halftime.

Penn ran away with the game in the third as the Green only managed a single marker from Martin, who also contributed two assists in the game for a four-point effort. It was 19-5 after three quarters. Prince scored Dartmouth’s six goal in the fourth quarter.

Penn was led by Adam Goldner (5G/2A0), Sam Handley (4G), Simon Mathias (3G/4A), Keyveat Postell (2G/1A), Dylan Gergar (2G) and Tyler Dunn, who moved the ball well the whole 60 minutes for a goal and five assists.

Richie Lenskold, Kyle Gallagher and Anthony Giuliani combined to go 26 for 31 at the X for Penn. The Quakers also picked up 40 ground balls to the Green’s 18.

Each team played three goalies, with Penn’s Reed Junkin seeing the bulk of the time, making seven saves and picking up the win. He was spelled in the fourth quarter by Alex DeMarco and Alex Anderson. George Christopher started and played 18 minutes for Dartmouth and took the loss, making only two saves while allowing seven goals against. Daniel Hincks made 15 saves while allowing 14 goals in 36 minutes of work. Ale Burnley played the final six minutes.

Dartmouth finishes their season this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in Hanover against Brown, while Penn plays a non-conference matchup against Vermont (in Wilton, CT) before heading to Columbia for the Ivy League tournament next weekend.

Photos by Laura Kupsey. More here.

