NLL: Another close loss for the Wings

Riorden and Currier each had hat tricks for the Wings. Lyle Thompson and Randy Staats each had hat tricks for the Swarm while Staats added four assists and Thompson three. Holden Cattoni (2G/4A) and Zed Williams (2G/3A) also had big games.

Mike Poulin made 49 saves for the win, while Doug Buchan made 29 save after replacing Davide DiRuscio after the Wings fell down 6-2 in the second.

After the game Riorden stated that “whatever the stat sheet says, it only comes down to one thing and that’s winning and losing”.

Crowley had a strong game after having little practice time with the team. He said it was “great stepping back on the floor” and also mentioned that Philadelphia has the “best sports fans in the world.” Those fans let Crowley know how happy they were to see him back in Philadelphia.

The Wings drop to 0-4 with another close loss while the Swarm remain undefeated.