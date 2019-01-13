Rush Take 14-10 Victory Over Warriors

The Saskatchewan Rush continued their winning ways Saturday night with a 14-10 win over the Vancouver Warriors. With the win, the Rush (2-1) maintain their hold on first place in the NLL West Division, while the Warriors (1-4) remain in fourth place in the division.

Saskatchewan got off to a quick start, scoring twice in the first minute of the game and adding two more over the first five minutes. Mike Messenger rang a breakaway shot off the post as well that easily could have made it 5-0 in the first five minutes.

Former Rush goalie Aaron Bold was pulled after that fourth goal and did not return, with Eric Penney minding the net for the Warriors the rest of the way.

Although Vancouver was able to pick up three goals late in the quarter—and outscored the Rush 4-3 in the second quarter—they were never able to dig themselves out of the early hole. A quick goal early in the third quarter tied the game, but Saskatchewan took over from there, scoring two unanswered goals in the third and going on a four-goal run in the final quarter.

Leading the way for the Rush for the second game in a row was Ben McIntosh, who scored five times and added three assists for eight points. Mark Matthews (two goals, five assists) contributed seven points to the effort and Robert Church recorded six assists after missing last week’s game due to injury.

Rush goalie Evan Kirk continued his solid play on the season by making 40 saves for the win.

On the Warriors side, Jordan McBride and Mitch Jones both had five-point nights on three goals and two assists each.

Bold made just three saves on seven shots before being replaced by Penney, who stopped 32 of 41 shots over the remainder of the game.

The Rush are back in action at home next Saturday, as they host the 1-2 Rochester Knighthawks in a rematch of last year’s championship. The Warriors’ homestand continues on Saturday as well as they take on the expansion San Diego Seals (2-2).