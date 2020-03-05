NLL: Mammoth victory over Philadelphia

Despite a fourth quarter surge that looked like Philadelphia could pull off a late run into victory, the Colorado Mammoth and Dillon Ward held on to claim the win in a gritty 11-10 game on Saturday.

The big talk of the week was how recently acquired Tyler Digby would adjust to the Colorado offense without a lot of time to acclimate to their style of play. Digby seemed to fit right in to the roster with his contribution of two goals and four assists. Those points were enough to earn him first star of the game.

Speaking after the game, Digby stated, “we did a good job of moving ourselves and moving the ball – using both corners and really making the defense work.”

Also making the defense work was Ryan Lee who contributed four goals and three assists in the Mammoth win.

Philadelphia had several players contribute two goals each. However, it was not enough at the end of the night to secure the win. Scoring two each for the Wings were Kevin Buchanan, Kevin Crowley, Brett Hickey and Matt Rambo.

Trevor Baptiste continued his faceoff domination winning 19 of 25. But Philadelphia struggled to capitalize on several opportunities including shutting down the power play. Colorado scored three of the four times they went man up.

With a few recent losses, the Wings drop to third place in their division below Georgia and New England. They’ll face New England in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. New England remains unbeaten on the road. The teams split their first two meetings in Connecticut this year.

Colorado moves to 6-6 with the victory. They are sitting in second place and look to take on Rochester on March 8th.