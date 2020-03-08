NLL: Rush explode for 17 goals in win over Warriors

The Saskatchewan Rush offense has struggled to find offensive consistency this season, but finally put things together on Saturday night when they handed the Vancouver Warriors a 17-7 drubbing. The win improves the Rush record to 7-3, keeping them locked into first place in the West Division, while the Warriors continue to struggle, sitting in last place in the division at 4-9.

Saskatchewan got off to a quick lead, going on a three-goal run to start the game, before Logan Schuss of the Warriors finally notched one at the 8:10 mark of the first quarter. But then the Rush began to pad their lead, adding four more goals. Schuss again ended the run with the Warriors’ second goal of the night. But the Rush had already built up a 7-3 advantage at halftime, and they weren’t done yet.

The Rush would score two more early in the third quarter and would chase Warriors starting goalie, Eric Penney, from the game with their 10th goal at 8:46 of the third.

The fourth quarter was more of the same as the Rush continued to pour it on, leading to the 10-goal margin of victory.

Mark Matthews contributed nine points to the Saskatchewan attack, with two goals and seven assists, while Jeff Shattler had a seven-point night (2 G, 5 A), Ben McIntosh had six points (3 G, 3 A), and Ryan Keenan scored four times, with one helper.

The Warriors were paced by Schuss with a hat trick and Mitch Jones who had six assists.

Rush goalie Evan Kirk made 36 saves for the win. Penney stopped 24 shots for Vancouver while backup Nolan Clayton made 16 in relief.

The Rush next travel to Calgary to face the Roughnecks on Friday, the 13th. The same night, the Warriors host the San Diego Seals.