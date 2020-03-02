NLL: New England ends three-game losing streak

New England’s three-game losing streak came to an end as they defeated the Rochester Knighthawks 18-7 on February 22.

In a game that saw the most goals scored by New England so far in the 202 season, the Black Wolves started this game down two as Rochester notched a pair of early goals. In a matter of six separating goals from New England’s Callum Crawford and Joe Nardella, the two-goal deficit was erased.

Momentum continued to be in New England’s favour as multiple Black Wolves found the back of the net including Adam Bomberry who scored his first NLL goal to pad their lead 7-4 at the half.

Staying on-brand, the Black Wolves, who have been an excellent second-half team this season, kept rolling as their three goals increased the lead to six, extending their lead 10-4. With two more goals to Rochester’s one, the Black Wolves doubled Rochester’s six goals to lead 12-6.

If that lead was’nt enough, Callum Crawford scored three goals in the first seven minutes as he recorded his fourth goal of the night against Craig Wende who came into replace rookie Rylan Hartley. With New England’s lead now reading 15-6, the job was not done.

Scoring three more goals on the night brought the Black Wolves’ total to 18 while Douglas Jamieson held Rochester scoreless in the fourth quarter as part of a 34-save performance, earning the win.

New England’s next game will be against the New York Riptide at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Nassau Coliseum as they look to embark on a winning streak to make up for their previous streak.