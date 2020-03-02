PHOTOS: Yale Bulldogs @ Villanova Wildcats

The Yale Bulldogs men’s lacrosse team defeated the Villanova Wildcats 18-12 on February 15 at Villanova Stadium.

Thomas Bragg, Lucas Cotler and Matt Gaudet led Yale with four goals each. Matt Brandau and Jackson Morrill each scored three. Brody Wilson made 13 saves in goal for the win.

Villanova was led by Connor Kirst’s four goals and and three each from Colin Crowley and Corey McManus. Will Vitton and Brendan Haggerty combined for seven saves in the loss.

Yale’s TD Ierlan broke the national record for ground balls, scooping the 762nd of his NCAA career while collecting 13 in the game and winning 23 of 31 faceoffs.

Photos by Laura Kupsey.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.