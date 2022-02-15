NLL: Rock get the honour of taking down the Bandits

A pair of players from New York led the Toronto Rock in their 12-10 victory over the Buffalo Bandits. The win extends Toronto’s win streak to three games, while handing Buffalo its first loss of the season. They opened with six straight wins.

Tom Schreiber scored four goals in the first half, part of a six point night. The East Meadow, New York native now has 23 this season, two back of Georgia’s Lyle Thompson for the league lead. His first two were both outside shots, around high screens and both on the powerplay. Toronto led 4-1 after one.

After Connor Fields tied the game with his second of the game on a quick-stick, cross-floor pass, Schreiber contributed to a Rock run of three goals in under a minute and a half. Faking a shot, Schreiber passed to Reid Reinholdt, who earlier opened the scoring, in his first game back from injury. ‘Captain America’ then added back-to-back goals 17 seconds apart. The first he curled over the top and shot off the cross bar and in. And, shortly thereafter, broke off the bench with the draw team changing and drove to the net where he dove for the finish.

Another Schreiber shot fake would fool the defense, resulting in a Dan Dawson goal. Bandits’ coach John Tavares challenged, and replay showed Dawson’s foot just over the top of the crease line. Toronto would lead 8-4 at halftime.

The reason Toronto was able to mount such a quick comeback between goals was due to Victor, New York’s TD Ierlan. Holding a number of NCAA Division I faceoff records, many wondered if Ierlan could make the transition to the indoor NLL game. Prior to drafting Ierlan in 2021, Toronto was in the bottom half of the league in faceoff percentage, well under 50%. Ierlan is fifth in the league in faceoff wins with ninety-one, and fourth in percentage at 60.3%.

On Saturday, he lost just one draw – to Chase Fraser on the third faceoff of the game, after Buffalo tied it 1-1. Ierlan won 25 of 26 faceoffs, beating four players at the dot.

Buffalo would mount a slight comeback in the second half, perhaps energized by Brad McCulley dropping the gloves with Bill Hostrawser. Matt Vinc stopped all 10 Toronto shots in the third quarter, while Kyle Buchanan and Fields both scored, benefiting from quick passing plays. Fields’ goal would come on the powerplay and complete his hat trick.

Trailing 8-6 at the start of the fourth, Chase Fraser used a swim move passed Brandon Slade, and then rushed around Mitch deSnoo. At the crease he leapt and released a one handed shot that hit the crossbar and bounced in off Nick Rose. What would’ve been the highlight of the night was challenged by Matt Sawyer and overturned following a nearly five minute review.

Tehoka Nanticoke would score to officially make it 8-7 four minutes into the quarter, and Buchanan’s second of the game would tie the score 9-9, but the Bandits never led, and eventually lost their first game of the season, 12-10.

Former Bandit deSnoo scored a late transition goal, and scooped 14 loose balls. Referring to Buffalo he said, “They’re the class of the East right now, so that’s a big statement for us.” He added, “It’s nice to show ourselves against some really good teams.”

Nick Rose, who did not allow a goal in the second half last week against Philadelphia, saved 2 of 25 shots in the first half and 37 of 47 overall. He also added three assists.

Said deSnoo, “When he’s putting it in our sticks like that, it’s easy.”

Head Coach Matt Sawyer also praised his netminder.

“We’re pretty good five-on-five defensively, we have been for the last month or so, that goes hand in hand with your goaltender, Rosey’s playing real well.”

Both Buffalo and Toronto will face Albany in week 12. Buffalo hosts the Firewolves on Friday while Toronto travels to Albany on Saturday.