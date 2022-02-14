NLL: Schuss rebounds with six points to lead Warriors over Rush

The Vancouver Warriors faced off against the Saskatchewan Rush on Friday night at Rogers Arena in downtown VanCity. Vancouver came out on top with a 13-7 win, which improved the Warriors record to 4-3 for third place in the west. Saskatchewan fell to a record of 2-5, placing fifth in the west.

All four quarters were extremely similar in scoring between these two franchises. The difference was the second quarter, where the Warriors piled on eight goals over the Rush’s two, giving them a large 10-3 lead at half. Vancouver was led by Logan Schuss with six points (3G/3A) in his return from being a healthy scratch, and Marty Dinsdale with a hat trick. Saskatchewan’s scoring was led by Dan Lintner with three goals.

For some team stats: Vancouver went 13 for 24 in the face off circle, with Tyrell Hamer-Jackson winning 10 of 19 before leaving the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. Owen Barker won three of the remaining five. The Warriors were 3-6 on the power play and had a total of 45 shots on goal. Saskatchewan was 11 for 24 on face offs, zero for two on the power play, 53 shots on goal and led the game in penalty minutes with 16.

On the defensive side of the ball for Vancouver, Reid Bowering was an absolute vacuum on loose balls once again, leading the game with 14. Bowering also led the game with four caused turnovers. Alex Buque had an outstanding night in between the pipes. Buque saw rubber over 50 times making 46 saves which helped secure him as the game’s third star.

The Warriors next game is Friday, February 18th versus the Calgary Roughnecks at the Saddledome at 10 p.m. ET. The Rush visit the Colorado Mammoth at Ball Arena on February 20th at 5 p.m.