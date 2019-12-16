NLL: Schreiber, Dawson dominant in Rock win over Seals

Dan Dawson had to be a little happier with his second game with the Toronto Rock than his first.

The Rock bounced back from their home opener loss to New England with a 13-6 win over the San Diego Seals on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena. The 19-year NLL veteran had a hat trick and one assist and reached the 1400 career point mark.

Rock goaltender Nick Rose controlled the pace from the cage, making 52 saves throughout the game. The Rock slowed the game down, scoring when they needed to and building up a 5-0 lead into the second quarter.

Frankie Scigliano was chased after the first, allowing Nick Damude to see his first NLL action. Damude, a graduate of the ALL’s Peterborough Timbermen, made 24 saves on 33 shots in relief.

Tom Schreiber, who was held goalless in the home opener, opened the scoring with a no-look backhand shorthanded goal. Johnny Powless, and then Josh Jubenville with his first career goal, stretched the lead to 3-0. Dawson’s power play goal put the Rock up 4-0 after the first. Wesley Berg scored a pair in the second for San Diego but after a Challen Rogers transition goal, the hometown side trailed 8-2 at the half.

“No one was happy with how we played last week,” said Rock head coach Matt Sawyer. “Our performance was unacceptable with it being our home opener. The players were challenged all week to be better and they certainly were better tonight.”

San Diego had a better second half, outscoring the Rock 3-1 in the third. Connor Fields scored a pair and Berg a third. Berg capped his night in the fourth with the only Seals goal while the Rock continued their strong play all over the floor.

Schreiber led the Rock with three goals and a pair of assists, while Rob Hellyer had two goals and four assists. Dan Craig scored once and added five helpers.

Each team has a week off before their next contest. Dawson, Rose and the Rock have will visit the new Rochester Knighthawks on December 28. San Diego hosts Calgary on the 27th.