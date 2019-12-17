Press Release: San Diego Seals to play regular season game on runway of Marine Corps Air Station – Miramar

SAN DIEGO SEALS TO PLAY REGULAR-SEASON GAME ON RUNWAY OF MARINE CORPS AIR STATION – MIRAMAR

‘Rumble on the Runway’ will be the First Pro Sporting Event on Active Marine Base in U.S. History

When the 2019-20 National Lacrosse League schedule was released in September, the San Diego Seals suggested a special event of epic magnitude was in store for its home game against the Vancouver Warriors in February. What the team is delivering is truly historic!

The Seals announced on Monday, Dec. 16 that they will play a game on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1:00 PM PST. This will be the first regular-season professional sporting event ever played on a Marine Corps base in U.S. history.

“With more than 100,000 active-duty military personnel calling San Diego home, we are forever grateful for their commitment to protecting our freedom, this city and this great country,” said Seals president Steve Govett. “This game, and the events surrounding it, are a way for us to say ‘thank you’ to them and their families for their service.”

The team will construct an arena with limited seating capacity to accommodate season ticket members and select active duty, reservists and retired military personnel. To honor the robust San Diego military community, the San Diego Seals will participate in a series of events the week leading up to the game for active duty military and their families.

“The NLL has a long history of supporting our servicemen and women in Canada and the United States and we are thrilled to support the Seals in making history and honoring our active duty, reservists and retired military members,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “Hosting Vancouver in a first ever regular-season professional sporting event played on the flight deck of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar continues to showcase the NLL’s ability to innovate and create unique experiences for our fans. Opening our incredible product in a special way to thank our military will truly make this an event that can’t be missed.”

Miramar is home to more than 12,200 Marines, Sailors and civilians, and covers more than 23,100 acres. It’s home to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is the aviation element of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force. Miramar has been an active military base since 1929 and has been an integral part of the San Diego Community.

“MCAS Miramar has a deeply rooted relationship with the San Diego community,” said Col. Charles Dockery, commanding officer, MCAS Miramar. “We strive to be outstanding neighbors to our fellow San Diegans by working hand in hand with them every chance we get. Miramar is grateful to host our San Diegan neighbors for Rumble on the Runway right here on the flight line.”

The only way to guarantee your place in San Diego history is by becoming a season ticket member. Visit SealsLax.com for suite and corporate hospitality opportunities for Rumble on the Runway. Authorized military patrons have the exclusive chance to reserve seats to the game at this time.