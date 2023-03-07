NLL: Strong Finish Gives PCLC 16-10 Win Over Rush

The Panther City Lacrosse Club scored seven times in the fourth quarter to hand the Saskatchewan Rush their second straight loss, 16-10. PCLC (7-5) moves up to third place in the West Division with the win while the Rush (5-5) slide down to fourth.

Neither team was able to take control in the first quarter, with both sides scoring three goals. But in the second, after an early marker by Robert Church on the powerplay, PCLC went on a tear in the final five minutes and 15 seconds, sniping three goals to take a 6-4 lead into halftime.

The third quarter, like the first, was an even exchange with both PCLC and the Rush picking up three goals.

Ultimately, it was in the fourth quarter that PCLC was finally able to blow things wide open. Callum Crawford extended the lead at the 12:10 mark, and then two more goals within a minute of each other from Will Malcom and Josh Medeiros built the lead up to five goals and ended the night for Rush starting goaltender Alex Buque. Although Saskatchewan stopped the run just a few seconds later, Panther City went on another four-goal run to seal the deal.

Two late goals from the Rush made the final score a little less one-sided, but did not get the team back into the game.

PCLC goalie Nick Damude had a good night in net, stopping 37 shots as well as chipping in with two assists. Buque made 33 saves in the loss while Eric Penney made just two stops on five shots in relief.

Malcom and Rush forward Mark Matthews each contributed eight points to their respective offences.

PCLC gets a week to rest and enjoy the win before resuming action at home on March 18 against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. No rest for the Rush, however, as they host the division-leading San Diego Seals next Saturday.