NLL: Wings squeak out Friday night OT win in San Diego

San Diego is known for its fish tacos, beaches and great scenery. After last night, it should be known for excellent, entertaining lacrosse games.

Philadelphia flew in for a late game for those of us on the East Coast. Those who stayed awake in Philly were treated to an unexpected surprise – another thrilling overtime win as Ben McIntosh scored an overtime goal to give the Wings a 13-12 victory and shocking the first place team in the West.

It took just 29 seconds for Kevin Crowley Crowley to see he didn’t have the shot. He sent a high pass to Ben McIntosh who unleashed it. McIntosh’s fourth of the game flew by Frank Scigliano and the Wings soared to a much needed victory.



The Seals appeared to be swimming to victory in the first quarter as they went up 6-2. Tre Leclaire scored at almost the three-minute mark. The Wings came back and answered with goals from Matt Rambo (returning from the injury list) and Kevin Crowley for a 2-1 lead, but the nucleus of the Seals took over the scoring with five in a row. Leclaire scored a second goal, and Brett Hickey, who was a Wing until last month, also scored. It looked as if the Seals were in position to glide into victory, until the second quarter.



The second proved to be a changing of the tides. Philadelphia came out strong. The teams almost flipped the scoreboard with Philadelphia now scoring six, while San Diego was held to one lone Austin Staats goal. Scoring for Philadelphia included Corey Small with two, Kyle Jackson, Ben McIntosh, Blaze Riorden and captain Kiel Matisz. Philly led 8-7 at halftime.



The third quarter saw each time scoring just once. McIntosh scored his second while Staats scored his third.

In the fourth, the Seals scored twice, both goals by by Casey Jackson when San Diego was man up with Jackson Suboch serving a high sticking major. That suddenly put them on top 10-9. Philadelphia then scored three in a row to reclaim the lead at 12-10. McIntosh added his third of the night. Matt Rambo and Corey Small added their second goals of the night.

But of course, it wasn’t over. Zack Greer tried to end the game before it went to overtime. He scored with 1:16 left and then again with 37 seconds left in the game. Momentum was on San Diego’s side, but McIntosh ended it before the Seals had a chance to get going in OT.



Philadelphia is working the ball more over these last few games. Kevin Crowley, who has had to listen to some fans call for him to move on from Philadelphia, showed again why he is a necessary part of the offense. He put up five assists again. Matt Rambo added four assists as did Matisz.



The Wings next face the FireWolves in a game that will likely have playoff implications next weekend.



The Seals need a quick turn around as they face Colorado on Saturday night.