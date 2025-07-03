OJLL: Trade deadline features some surprises

July 21 brought the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League trade deadline. Traditionally a time when teams outside of the playoffs, or looking to the future, grant their graduating players a chance at a playoff run in exchange for prospects or draft capital. Yes, the 2025 version had some of that, but some surprises as well.

It’s no surprise the St Catharines Athletics went after the biggest names on the board. They will receive an automatic entry into the Minto Cup as the hosts of the August tournament, but sit mid-pack in the standings. It shouldn’t be a surprise to see teams like Toronto or Whitby load up, although seeing Oakville on the offensive could be. And, one trade each from both Orangeville and Six Nations seems too little with the arms race around them near the top of the standings.

Here’s a breakdown of how everything unfolded after all 11 teams made some form of deal:

BRAMPTON

In: Joaquin Gatt (KW), Lucas Johnston (WHI), R2 ’26, R2 ‘27

Out: Connor Blondin (STC), Nolan Marshall (WHI)

Even in sell mode, a goaltender the calibre of Lucas Johnston and a right-handed shooter with two years remaining is a good haul for the Excelsiors. It would appear GM Chris Lowe fell just short of dealing Christopher Da Silva – Brampton’s third graduating player – though both Connor Blondin and Nolan Marshall should thrive down the stretch in St Catharines and Whitby respectively.

Last year’s goaltender acquisition Marcus Madill and Montreal-born Anthony Cedilotte have split time between the Brampton pipes this season. It will be interesting to see how the minutes are now shared with a third goaltender in the mix.

BURLINGTON

In: Adam Ponting, Hudson Dalpe (STC), Griffin Crowder, Ben Wittich (SIX), R1 ’26, R2 ’26 (x2), R1 ’27, R2 ‘27

Out: Chuck Rawson, Cody Inness, Kyle McMillan (STC)

Chuck Rawson may have been the biggest fish on the trade block. The Blaze turning their graduating class into five selections over the next two entry drafts is already a win. Adding graduating defender Ben Wittich, while surprising, is an impressive cherry on top of a disappointing sundae for Burlington, just two years removed from a Minto Cup. Such is the cycle of junior lacrosse.

KITCHENER-WATERLOO

In: John Logue (OAK), R2 ’27, R1 ’29, R1 ’30, R2 ’30 (x2), R1 ’31

Out: Joaquin Gatt (BE), Cal Brennan, Seth Martineau, Noah Candy, Zach Vanderwal (TOR), R2 ‘27

How many general managers in any sport can claim they’ve traded the two most recent first-overall picks in the same season? With Noah Candy (No. 1 in 2024) and Clark Dunford (No. 1 in 2023), Kitchener-Waterloo’s Doug Arthur can. Arthur told InLax prior to the deadline he believes his team to be better than its record. Still, graduates Cal Brennan and Seth Martineau are headed out, and future draft capital is returning.

KW should comfortably make the playoffs and will do so with remaining grads Malikye Good, Nate DeThomasis, and goaltender Zach Richards playing in their last run.

MIMICO

In: Evan McDougall (ORG), R1 ’26, R1 ’27, R2 ’28

Out: Aaron Toguri (ORG)

It’s always difficult to deal away a captain. It’s even harder when that captain has played every game through minor and junior in the same uniform. However, Mimico’s disappointing season after losing 13 players from last year’s OJLL finals team dictated a move.

Mimico’s return will be one to watch – the 2025 OJBLL scoring champion Evan McDougall. The 2007-born rightie was second in the league in playoff points in 2024 as an AP, winning a Founders Cup in Elora. Him, coupled with a pair of first-round picks will help the ‘retooling’ Mountaineers over the next few seasons when both goaltenders Nate Whittom and Adam Power go overage as well.

OAKVILLE

In: Peyton Booth (TOR), Easton McCafferty (WHI), R2 ‘27

Out: John Logue (KW), R1 ’27, R2 ’27 (x2), R1 ’28 (x2)

It looks a little weird on paper to see a team projected to be out of the playoffs trading away picks and rookies, but here we are. Following last year’s full-on fire sale, the Buzz may actually be better than their record. The goal at the deadline for head coach and GM Troy Cordingley was clear – bolster the right side of the offense – and boy, did he succeed.

Peyton Booth’s 41 points at the deadline automatically put him third on the Buzz in scoring. Adding Easton McCafferty who was lost in a stacked Whitby offense will be a dangerous combination alongside statistical leader Charlie Boon (25 goals, 30 assists at the deadline). Watch out for Oakville next season and beyond.

ORANGEVILLE

In: Aaron Toguri (MIM)

Out: Evan McDougall (MIM), R1 ’26, R1 ’27, R2 ‘28

With the other big teams loading around him, it’s somewhat surprising GM Nick Rose made just the one deal. However, the Orangeville Northmen typically play a smothering style of defence, which leads to transition opportunities, and Aaron Toguri will fight right into that mould.

PETERBOROUGH

In: Robby White, Teagan Dempers (WHI), R2 ’27, R1 ’29, R1 ’30

Out: Matthew Ford (WHI)

Peterborough’s defence may be the most underrated in the entire OJLL. The Lakers’ big bodies pressure the ball all game long and can hit and hit hard. Adding Rob White to the mix will only bolster an already impressive back end for head coach Robert Hope.

It took Matthew Ford to make it happen though, the No. 12 overall selection in 2024 and Halton Hills Bulldog Jr B star. More on him below.

SIX NATIONS

In: Justin Hill (BUR)

Out: Griffin Crowder, Ben Wittich (BUR), R2 ‘26

Are the Arrows for real? It seems to be the question asked all season but some impressive wins heading into the deadline lead to just one trade. It’s an odd one with Six Nations acquiring one graduating defender (Justin Hill) for another (Ben Wittich). There is no room for Griffin Crowder in a well-balanced offense, so he will get plenty of floor time with Burlington unloading their veterans.

Everything in Six Nations since the team was overhauled from the top down in 2021 has been building to this and next season with the hopes of being a powerhouse even beyond. Head coach Stu Montour believes they are right on track. This OJLL playoff run will prove if he’s correct.

ST CATHARINES

In: Chuck Rawson, Cody Inness, Kyle McMillan (BUR), Connor Blondin (BE)

Out: Adam Ponting, Hudson Dalpe (BUR), R1 ’26, R2 ’26 (x2), R1 ’27, R2 ‘27 (x2)

At just 8-5 entering the trade deadline, it was obvious the 2025 Minto Cup hosts were going to make moves. General manager Jeff Chcoscki may have acquired the top defensive and offensive graduating players on the trade block. Chuck Rawson is right up there with the OJLL scoring leaders, and has been throughout his career, while Connor Blondin is a 6’6”, 240 lb nightmare out the back door. Throw in Cody Inness and Kyle McMillan and the Athletics are a much better team post-draft than they were before it.

TORONTO

In: Cal Brennan, Seth Martineau, Noah Candy, Zach Vanderwal (KW), Josh Mills (POCO), R1 ’27, R2 ’27, R1 ‘28

Out: Peyton Booth (OAK), R2 ’27, R1 ’29, R1 ’30, R2 ’30 (x2), R1 ’31

Ok Beaches, we see you. If their entire draft was bringing Josh Mills from out west it would’ve been a win. Add in two point-per-game grad Cal Brennan, 6’6”/215 lbs of Seth Martineau, 2024 first overall pick Noah Candy and Zach Vanderwal, along with a pair of first round picks, the Toronto Beaches may be the winners of the deadline.

There’s a mix of keeping options open in the future here, coupled with ensuring Willem Firth and the rest of an impressive Beaches graduating class get back to an OJLL Finals (only appearance: 2022). The Beaches were strong already, now they’re a powerhouse, even without Peyton Booth who had a tremendous season.

WHITBY

In: Matthew Ford (PET), Nolan Marshall (BE), Eddy Ferrede (OAK), Tyden Redlick (EDM)

Out: Lucas Johnston (BE), Robby White, Teagen Dempers (PET), Easton McCafferty (OAK), R2 ’26, R1 ’27, R2 ’27 (x3), R1 ’28, R1 ’29

Where to start with Whitby? Nolan Marshall is a stud offensive player in his final year. He’s mostly an outside shooter but will pair well with OJLL points leader (by a wide margin) Lucas Littlejohn and former teammate Nolan Byrne. This allowed Easton McCafferty to be dealt to Oakville. Tyden Redlick is most known for dropping the gloves with a runner in the RMLL earlier this season, but his 10.30 GAA, 81.1 save percentage and San Diego Seals experience are what make him intriguing.

Finally, Matthew Ford just missed out on a 100 point season in Halton Hills. He’ll likely take over from the graduating Byrne heading into next season where the question will be, is he ready to quarterback a Junior A level offense? In the words of the Magic 8 Ball (TM) – all signs point to ‘yes’.