WLA: Thunder fall to Burrards 7-4

The race for the fourth and final playoff spot took a hit for the Langley Thunder.

Matched against the Maple Ridge Burrards on Wednesday night at Langley Events Centre, it was the visitors scoring the 7-4 win, improving the Burrards to 4-5-2 and 10 points, two better than the fifth-place Thunder, who sit at 4-7-0 and eight points. Both teams have seven regular season games remaining, although Wednesday’s result gives Maple Ridge the season series.

The game was tied at two early in the second period before the Burrards scored three straight for the 5-2 lead after 40 minutes. Each team had two goals in the third.

“I felt like we did a lot of good stuff, but we left a lot of opportunities out there that we wasted,” said Thunder captain Connor Robinson. “We got a lot of shots (49) but we have to take better quality shots.”

The four goals was the second lowest Langley has scored this season and they have only reached double digits once in the past seven games.

Robinson led the Thunder with two goals and an assist with Nathaniel Kozevnikov and Toru Morimatsu adding one goal apiece. Caleb Khan stopped 35 of the 42 shots.

For the Burrards, Brandon Humphrey finished with 45 saves on 49 shots while Marcus Klarich and Garrett Winter both scoring twice.

Langley has seven games remaining in the regular season as they attempt to leapfrog Maple Ridge for the fourth and final playoff spots. The team heads to Nanaimo on Sunday (July 6) to face the Timbermen. The next Thunder home game is July 9 at 7:00pm with the Victoria Shamrocks coming to Langley Events Centre.

Jersey Retirement and All-Star Team Announcement

Prior to the game, the Thunder retired the #8 jersey of Rob Buchan, the organization’s all-time leading scorer with 247 goals, 258 assists and 505 points. And at the first intermission, the organization also announced an all-star team of players and past staff to make the team’s 20th season in the Township of Langley.

Since the team’s arrival in the Township of Langley ahead of the 2004 season, the Thunder have captured three WLA championships while also appearing in six league finals.

This group was selected based on each individual’s on-floor performance and off-floor contributions to the Thunder organization. To be eligible, players must have appeared in a minimum of 20 games with the club while it has been based in the Township.

Langley Thunder All-Time Team – Players:

Alex Turner

Athan Iannucci

Brett Mydske

Brodie MacDonald

Colby Rope

Connor Robinson

Curtis Dickson

Dane Dobbie

Darcy Rhodes

Frank Scigliano

Garrett Billings

Ian Poole

Jamie Hackel

John Lintz

Josh Joseph

Kerry Susheski

Kyle McEwen

Lewis Ratcliff

Matt Leveque

Rob Buchan

Rob Van Beek

Robert Church

Ryan Williams

Shayne Jackson

Steve Hay

Langley Thunder All-Time Team – Coaching & Management: