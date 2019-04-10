NCAA: #1 Penn State defeats defending champion Maryland

On Sunday, March 31, the number one ranked Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the third ranked, defending NCAA DI champion, Maryland Terrapins 13-10 at Maryland Stadium. It was Penn State’s first-ever varsity win over Maryland.

Penn State, which is on a six game winning streak, led 8-1 after the first quarter but Maryland shut them out in the second, scoring two goals of their own to trail 8-3 at halftime. The Terps scored four in a row in the third to close the gap to a single goal. Penn State finally got back on the board with 2:04 left in the third after being shut out for nearly two full quarters. Maryland was able to answer each of Penn State’s three goals in the final quarter but couldn’t manage to close the gap.

Jack Kelly led the Nittany Lions with three goals. Mac O’Keefe, Nick Spillane and Jack Traynor each scored twice. Colby Kneese made seven saves for the win, his eighth of the season as Penn State moves to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Jared Bernhardt had a hat trick for the Terps while Roman Puglise scored twice. Danny Dolan made seven saves in the losing cause.

Photos by Laura Kupsey. More here.

