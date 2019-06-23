PLL: Week 3 leaders

Tom Schreiber is seemingly as unstoppable in the Premier Lacrosse League as he was in Major League Lacrosse and as he is in the National Lacrosse League. In fact, the only time Schreiber appears able to be stopped is when his body is working against him and he gets injured.

Schreiber is averaging 7.5 points per game in the PLL. His shots are on point. However, there are two other parts that make him successful. First, people are so busy double teaming him that other guys are being left open and he is smart enough to give up the ball. Second, he is still a threat when the other guys have the ball. This one is a no brainer. Schreiber is a leader wherever he goes.

At least one of the second total points leaders (they’re in a tie this week) comes as a bit of a surprise. Justin Guterding and Matt Rambo are tied for second. They each have 13 points and are averaging 4.3 points a game. Both men played for the Philadelphia Wings this year. One expected Matt Rambo to be able to power his way through defenders to find the back of the net, while Guterding has been a bit of a shock with limited professional experience before his time with the PLL. While both men will have a hard time catching Schreiber, both are holding their own right now.

Connor Fields leads the league in goals with eight. His 2.7 goals per game are just ahead of the duo tied for second. Guterding and Miles Thompson each have seven goals and are averaging 2.3 goals per game.

The top three in total points also lead in assists. Here, Rambo leads with nine, averaging three per game. Right behind him is Schreiber with eight, averaging four per game. Guterding has six and is averaging two per game.

The caused turnover category has a three way tie for first. Leading the league with four each and averaging 1.3 per game are Garrett Epple, Matt McMahon and Scott Ratliff.

The ground balls race is currently led by Joseph Nardella with 22. He is trailed closely by Connor Farrell with 21. Thomas Kelly rounds out the top three with 16.

The goalie race is close as well. Kyle Bernlohr has two more saves than Blaze Riorden and Jack Concannon. Bernlohr has 45 while Riorden and Concannon each have 43. Riorden could have been in first or second place but he didn’t play an entire game in week three.

Leading the faceoffs are Trevor Baptiste who has gone 50-77 with a 65% win rate. Farrell is 30-49 with a 61% win rate. Nardella is 41-69 with a 59% win rate.

The Whipsnakes remain undefeated at 3-0 while the Archers and team Chaos each sit at 2-1. The Redwoods and team Atlas sit at 1-2. Team Chrome is in sole possession of last place at 0-3.

The league resumes this weekend at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. Fans can expect more close games and lots of hits. The hotbed of lacrosse will not be disappointed as the PLL rolls in.