PLL Week 4: Archers succumb to Chaos

Even though it appeared that Tom Schreiber was unstoppable to anyone other than himself, that turned out to be untrue. Apparently Schreiber can be controlled by the Chaos. He was held to one goal and two assists when the Archers LC battled Chaos last weekend at Homewood Field. Team Chaos walked away with a 14-13 win.

The Maryland and Hopkins fans came out in force the night before. Those who came back the next day were not disappointed. Chaos had Blaze Riorden ready to go from the start. Although Riorden has been a solid goalie all season, he shined this night pulling in 21 saves while only giving up 12 goals and one 2-point goal. He was solid the entire night – solid enough to stop a bunch of stars from the Archers in getting another win.

Marcus Holman led the Archers with four goals and two assists but it was not enough to help his team secure the victory. Will Manny added a hat trick of plus one 2-pointer on the night. The defense for the Archers only recorded seven ground balls. Drew Adams and Adam Ghitelman each went between the pipes and racked up 10 saves – less than half of what Riorden did. Unfortunately neither the goalies nor the defense could stop Chaos who looked more controlled than chaotic.

Chaos had a strong game from its defenders. However, the strongest defensive player was also an offensive player as Jarrod Neumann let two bullets fly in the form of 2-point goals. Connor Fields added three goals and one assist while Josh Byrne added two goals and one assist.

Look for both teams to continue their strong ways as these teams continue to grow stronger as units.

Photos by Laura Kupsey. More here!