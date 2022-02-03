Press Release: Mitch Jones placed on long-term IR

VANCOUVER BC – Vancouver Warriors forward Mitch Jones has been placed on the club’s long term injured list after sustaining an injury during training last week.

“Prior to our training session last week, Mitch sustained an injury that required surgery,” commented Warriors General Manager Dan Richardson. “Our doctor has advised us that the surgery was successful and that Mitch will be out for the foreseeable future while he completes his rehabilitation.”

Jones is a two time team MVP and currently leads the Warriors in scoring with 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points through just four games played.

Vancouver (2-3) will host expansion Panther City Lacrosse Club (Ft Worth TX) on Saturday night at Rogers Arena. Game time is 7 PM.