Press Release: NLL and B/R Live to offer free “Game of the Week”

National Lacrosse League and B/R Live to Offer Live “Game of the Week” Available for Free Across B/R Live, Twitter and Facebook

All 13 NLL teams to be featured to a global audience starting on Saturday, December 14

Philadelphia, December 11, 2019 – The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the largest and longest-standing professional lacrosse league in the world, and its global media partner B/R Live today announced a wider expansion of NLL live game coverage across multiple platforms, with the launch of the NLL “Game of the Week” streaming for free across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. The streams will be available to global audiences starting Saturday, December 14, when the New England Black Wolves visit Saskatchewan and continuing through the end of the regular season in April.

“We are thrilled to be able to augment our growing presence on B/R Live with the NLL Game of the Week,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “These games will feature some of the best matchups in our league as well as many of our greatest personalities and athletes, and are a great next step as we continue to engage our digital audience and expand the reach of all that our league, and the game of lacrosse, has to offer to both the engaged fan and the casual seeker of high octane sports action.”

Each of the NLL’s 13 teams will be featured at least once. The 20-game schedule includes the inaugural home opener of the New York Riptide on December 28, the traditional rivalry game between Buffalo and Toronto on January 18, the historic matchup between Colorado and San Diego from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on February 1, and a key Alterna Cup game between Canadian rivals Toronto and Vancouver on February 15. The Game of the Week selections for the last four weeks of the regular season, in April 2020, will be confirmed nearer the date. All times below are Eastern.

December 14 New England at Saskatchewan 8:30 PM

December 21 Colorado at Calgary 9:30 PM

December 28 Saskatchewan at New York 7:30 PM

January 4 Vancouver at Colorado 9:30 PM

January 11 Rochester at Toronto 7:00 PM

January 18 Toronto at Buffalo 7:00 PM

January 24 New York at Philadelphia 7:00 PM

February 1 Colorado vs. San Diego in Las Vegas 10:00 PM

February 8 Colorado at Saskatchewan 8:30 PM

February 15 Vancouver at Toronto 7:00 PM

February 22 Vancouver at San Diego 4:00 PM

February 29 Halifax at Buffalo 7:00 PM

March7 Georgia at New York 7:30 PM

March 14 New England at Buffalo 7:00 PM

March 21 Georgia at Saskatchewan 10:00 PM

March 28 New England at Georgia 7:30 PM

The NLL is North America’s largest and most premier professional lacrosse league, ranking third in average attendance for pro indoor sports, with 13 teams in key markets across North America. The NLL experienced substantial growth last season with nearly a million total ticket sales, a 28-percent increase from 2017-18, and 60 percent of ticket sales were from people who never played lacrosse. Digital viewership also rose significantly through B/R Live, showing substantial increases in total unit sales (up 151 percent from last year), average unique viewers (+27 percent) and average minute audiences (+14 percent). Sponsorship revenues are projected at a 29-percent increase from 2018 to 2019.

