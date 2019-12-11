NLL: Bandits round up the Seals

The Buffalo Bandits wrangled a 13-10 win out of the San Diego Seals on Saturday night and Seals’ head coach Patrick Merrill believes it all came down to goaltending.
“We battled pretty hard for four quarters,” he said. “They had a really good performance out of their goaltender, Matt Vinc.”
The 13-10 Bandits’ victory could have easily been a Seals’ victory based on the back and forth play. They tied at four at halftime and were tied at 10 in the fourth. Buffalo managed to make a push and scored three times in the final 2:18 of the fourth to finalize the win. San Diego has yet to come away with a victory in Buffalo.
Bandits’ coach John Tavares seemed happy with his team’s contribution, saying postgame that “I don’t want a team where we’re relying on one or two guys.”
Buffalo seemed fired up as the 2019-2020 season began. As usual, the chirping and hard hitting people come to expect from Buffalo was present—much to the delight of the fans in Banditland.