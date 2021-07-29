Press Release: NLL partners with TLL for player showcase

NATIONAL LACROSSE LEAGUE AND TEWAARATON LACROSSE LEAGUE PARTNER TO HOST PLAYER SHOWCASE

Showcase will be attended by NLL coaches, GM’s, scouts prior to 2021 Entry Draft

PHILADELPHIA & ONTARIO, July 27, 2021 – The Tewaaraton Lacrosse League (TLL) working in partnership with the National Lacrosse League (NLL) is very pleased to announce they will be hosting a player prospect showcase event on August 21 & 22 at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario. The showcase will feature players from across North America looking to increase their draft position and prospective careers in the NLL. NLL general managers, coaches, and scouts will have the opportunity to watch some of the top lacrosse prospects play for the first time in 17 months ahead of the Entry Draft. Details around the NLL’s 2021 Entry Draft date will be announced in the coming weeks.

“On behalf of the National Lacrosse League we are excited to support this showcase of talent. This is another chance for our coaches and GM’s to see some of the best young talent in North America,” said Nick Sakiewicz, NLL Commissioner. “Partnering with the TLL and events like these helps ensure that outstanding players get seen for an opportunity to catch the eye of our coaches, GM’s and scouts and fulfill the dream of playing in the NLL someday.

“We are very excited to partner with the NLL in hosting the TLL Showcase 2021 and highlight the talent of the junior and NCAA players looking to make the move to the professional ranks of the NLL,” said Lewis Staats, TLL President.

Players looking to participate can sign up here. 80 players will be allowed to participate in the two-day showcase which will feature live game action using NLL rules.